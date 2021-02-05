Is the Worst Over for Turkey’s Economy?

The International Monetary Fund recently announced that it expects the Turkish economy to expand six percent in 2021. It also predicted there would be a modest drop in inflation towards the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira stood out as the best performing emerging market currency in January after hitting record lows last year. Turkish exports also jumped to a record 17.8 billion dollars in December. So is the worst over for the Turkish economy? Guests Taha Arvas Financial Columnist Alvaro Ortiz Head of Big Data Research at BBVA