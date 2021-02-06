Africa Matters: Constitutional crisis in Somalia?

Somali leaders have failed to break an election impasse after a three-day emergency meeting in Dhusamareeb. It's just days before President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's mandate expires. Is the country heading for a constitutional crisis? Africa Matters takes a look. #SomaliElection2021#Farmaajo #Somalia Watch other episodes of 'Africa Matters' 👉http://trt.world/f931