Africa Matters: Constitutional crisis in Somalia?
Somali leaders have failed to break an election impasse after a three-day emergency meeting in Dhusamareeb. It's just days before President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's mandate expires. Is the country heading for a constitutional crisis? Africa Matters takes a look. #SomaliElection2021#Farmaajo #Somalia Watch other episodes of 'Africa Matters' 👉http://trt.world/f931
February 6, 2021
