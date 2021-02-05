WORLD
Russia expels 3 European diplomats as EU chief visits Moscow
#Russia has expelled three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for joining protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was jailed earlier this week. The Kremlin said they'd taken part in "illegal demonstrations" last month. Navalny is an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The expulsions were announced just a few hours after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. The diplomats' home countries have condemned the expulsions, as has the EU. - Also available on TRT World - Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish drones gave it a decisive edge and victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020. Here’s a look at why the world is now taking notice of Turkish drone and defence technology 👉http://trt.world/ffj2
February 5, 2021
