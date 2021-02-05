Russia expels 3 European diplomats as EU chief visits Moscow

#Russia has expelled three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for joining protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was jailed earlier this week. The Kremlin said they'd taken part in "illegal demonstrations" last month. Navalny is an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The expulsions were announced just a few hours after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. The diplomats' home countries have condemned the expulsions, as has the EU.