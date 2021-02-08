WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump trial to begin this week
The #impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump is due to get under way in the Senate this week. Trump is accused of ‘inciting violence against the government of the United States' following last month’s riot at Congress. He's the first US president in history to be impeached twice. But as Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, he's expected to be acquitted for a second time. - Also available on TRT World - The largest mafia trial in Italy in 30 years has begun. Here’s a look at the most powerful mafia group in the world 👉http://trt.world/ffrk
Trump trial to begin this week
February 8, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us