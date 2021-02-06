Street performer spreads smiles during pandemic

Pakistani man believes people can fight Covid-19 with laughter, as he imitates comedy icon Charlie Chaplin's moves for entertainment. #CharlieChaplin - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9