February 6, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
ICC rules it can investigate war crimes in Palestine
The International Criminal Court has ruled that it has jurisdiction over war crimes and atrocities committed in the Palestinian territories, paving the way to open a criminal investigation, despite Israeli objections. #WarCrimes - Also available on TRT World - Jewish converts to Islam on the rise as Israeli group vows to show ‘a way out’ 👉http://trt.world/ffrn
ICC rules it can investigate war crimes in Palestine
Explore