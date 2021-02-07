Boko Haram attacks leave Maiduguri residents in darkness

Terror group Boko Haram has been carrying out attacks on Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's northern Borno state, for more than ten years. The attacks have continued despite President Muhammadu Buhari's dismissal of four top military commanders over their poor handling of the insurgency. Now, the group's most recent action has left residents of the city groping in the dark, as Adesewa Josh reports.