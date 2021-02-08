February 8, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US objects ICC ruling it has jurisdiction to probe Israel, Hamas for war crimes
The US objects to the ICC’s ruling that it has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories. The decision open doors for possible investigations against Israel and Hamas. Associate Professor of Political Science at Long Island University Dalia Fahmy explains. #warcrimes #USA #ICC
US objects ICC ruling it has jurisdiction to probe Israel, Hamas for war crimes
Explore