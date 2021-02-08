February 8, 2021
US to reverse Trump terrorist designation for Houthis
The Biden administration has announced that it will lift the terrorist designation against the Houthis in Yemen. Former President Trump added the group to the terror list a day before he left office despite warnings it will impact aid delivery into the war torn country. We speak to Advocacy Manager at the Norwegian Refugee Council Sultana Begum. #Houthis #terroristlist #Biden
