February 8, 2021
Myanmar shuts down internet amid anti-coup protests
Myanmar’s military has shut down the country’s internet as tens of thousands of people have been rallying against Monday’s coup. Human rights groups have condemned the military’s move to ban internet calling it heinous and reckless. Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson gives insight into the human rights situation in the country. #Myanmarsmilitary #internet #protests
