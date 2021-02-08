February 8, 2021
Study: AstraZeneca jab less effective on South African variant
AstraZeneca says its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of Covid-19, based on early data from a trial. Associate Professor in Microbiology at the University of Reading Simon Clarke weighs in. #AstraZeneca #SouthAfricanvariant #lesseffective
