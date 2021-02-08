February 8, 2021
Tens of thousands protest across Myanmar for second day
Demonstrations against the military coup are growing significantly in Myanmar. The largest protests in 13 years have been taking place in towns and cities across the nation, demanding the release of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Founder and Executive Director at the Burma Human Rights Network Kyaw Win explains the current situation. #Myanmar #Coup #coupprotests
