What are the consequences of COVID-19 conspiracy theories?

COVID-19 continues to spread at a devastating pace. More than two million people have died but there are still those who say the virus does not even exist and vaccines developed to save lives are actually giving the global elite a means to control and potentially kill us all. Humanity has always had conspiracy theorists but the rise of COVID-19 has taken them to a completely new and dangerous level. Sebastian Shemirani a Student at London School of Economics weighs in on what drives these conspiracy theorists. #Coronavirus #conspiracytheories #Vaccines