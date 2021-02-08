Waiting to act on environmental change may cost US trillions

A new report suggests that if the United States delays action on the climate crisis, its economy will lose trillions of dollars. The study by climate policy firm, Energy Innovation, analysed the cost to the US economy of waiting another 10 years before passing policies to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.