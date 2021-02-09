February 9, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Controversial initiative encourages women to learn how to shoot
A new initiative in #SouthAfrica encourages women to defend themselves by learning how to use a gun, as statistics show one woman is murdered there every three hours. - Also available on TRT World - 'Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
Controversial initiative encourages women to learn how to shoot
Explore