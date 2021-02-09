President Yoweri Museveni wins sixth term in office

Uganda has declared incumbent Yoweri Museveni the winner of January’s presidential election. The result extends his 35-year rule and gives him a sixth term in office, but the main opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, is alleging fraud. In this interview first aired on January 16, we speak to Ugandan lawyer and radio commentator Henry Kilama Komakech. #YoweriMuseveni #sixthterm #BobiWine