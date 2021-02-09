Woman hospitalised after using super glue spray instead of hair spray

A woman from Louisiana, US, was hospitalised after she used super glue spray instead of her usual hair spray. Her predicament went viral and led to her becoming known as the "Gorilla Glue Girl." #GorillaGlueSpray - Also available on TRT World - ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉http://trt.world/Ddocs