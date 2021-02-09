WORLD
1 MIN READ
COVID-19 animal source not yet identified, says WHO mission in Wuhan
A joint World Health Organization and China mission investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic says it has not found an animal host responsible for transferring the virus to humans. The team has concluded its mission to try to identify the source of the virus. It says there is still uncertainty about whether the virus was circulating in other parts of China before it was identified in Wuhan in December 2019. Professor and chair of biological sciences at Texas A&M University Benjamin Neuman weighs in. #WHO #Wuhan #Coronavirus
February 9, 2021
