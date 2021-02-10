February 10, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
WHO mission sent to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak says it is very unlikely the virus leaked from the laboratory in #Wuhan. - Also available on TRT World - Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr
