US Senate votes to pursue Trump impeachment trial

The Senate has voted 56-44 in favour of proceeding with the second impeachment trial against former US president Donald Trump. Six Republicans were among those voting in favour. Trump is accused of inciting a riot at Capitol Hill on January 6. His defence lawyers argue that it is unconstitutional to impeach a president after he has already left office. Political risk analyst and former Asia Chairman of Republicans Abroad Ross Feingold weighs in. #impeachmenttrial #Trump #Senate