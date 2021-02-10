WORLD
2 MIN READ
Across The Balkans: Bosnia’s Migrant Crisis | Croatia’s Controversial Bridge | Albania-Turkey Ties
We take you to the frontlines of a brewing migrant crisis on the EU’s doorstep, where thousands of asylum seekers hoping to cross into Croatia are stranded in #Bosnia and Herzegovina. Semir Sejfovic visits what’s left of the Lipa refugee camp in Bihac which was destroyed by fire in December. He meets migrants struggling to survive in the snow, without shelter, food or heating. And we ask the International Organization for Migration’s Chief of Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Laura Lungarotti, what the IOM is doing to resolve the crisis. Plus, Croatia’s Chinese-made Peljesac Bridge is nearing completion, but it’s still provoking controversy with Bosniak leaders concerned it will threaten their access to open sea. We discuss that, and how Albania can balance its relations with both Athens and Ankara, with Cultural Geography Specialist Yuksel Hos. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉http://trt.world/f12v
February 10, 2021
