Sikh Farmers’ Fears
India is home to more than 20 million Sikhs and the vast majority come from the Punjab region in the north and many of them are farmers. In fact Sikh’s started the agitation against the BJP’s controversial faming laws, and they’ve paid a heavy price for their resistance. Many claim to have been brutally beaten, while large parts of Indian media claim the protests have been hijacked by the Khalistani separatists who want to create their own homeland in Punjab. India considers them to be terrorists and now some Sikhs are afraid they could be persecuted again. Guests: Sunny Hundal Journalist and Writer Sudhanshu Mittal Senior Member of India's Ruling BJP Devinder Sharma Agricultural Expert
Sikh Farmers’ Fears
February 11, 2021
