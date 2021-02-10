February 10, 2021
New Delhi ordered Twitter to remove 1,100 accounts and posts
Twitter says it is worried about its staff in India, after they refused a government demand to disable more than a thousand accounts linked to farmers protests. Twitter employees could be fined or imprisoned for violating local IT laws. Dennis-Kenji Kipker from University of Bremen discusses the impact of this fight between Twitter and the Indian government. #Twitter #India #freespeech
