February 11, 2021
US birth rate declines as pandemic brings uncertainty | Money Talks
Across America, businesses are closing and jobs are being lost -- because of Covid-19. Now, analysts expect another important US metric to fall -- the birth rate. The Brookings Institution projects a dramatic drop in the number of babies born this year. Kyoko Gasha explores the economic impact of this baby bust and how long it might last. #USbirthrate #Pandemic #Babies
