Nile recycling project creates jobs in poor communities | Money Talks

In an expansion of a Nile River clean-up project, waste collected from the world's longest waterway will now be recycled. The scheme's expansion is creating jobs and helping the impoverished communities along the Nile river banks who've been hit hard by Egypt's recent economic woes. Shoaib Hasan has the story. #NileRiver #PlasticRecycling #Jobs