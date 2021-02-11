Italian debt rose to post-war high of 160% of GDP last year | Money Talks

Italy was one of the most indebted nations in Europe. But it was starting to get a better handle on its finances with painful austerity measures. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Rome to throw out plans for penny pinching. The government wants to get back on track, and many are optimistic, because a steady new hand will be at the wheel. For more, we spoke to Gianpietro Mazzoleni in Milan. He's a professor of political communication at the University of Milan. And joining us from Rome was Pietro Paganini. He's a business professor at Temple University in Philadelphia. #Italy #EUdebtcrisis #COVID19