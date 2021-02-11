British genetic chief says UK variant will 'sweep the world'

The director of the United Kingdom's genetic surveillance programme says the new and more infectious variant of COVID-19 found in the country will become the world's dominant strain. The variant, known as B-117, has been found in more than 50 countries and is about 70 percent more transmissible than the original disease. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #UK #SharonPeacock #coronavirusvariant