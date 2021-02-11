WORLD
Shrinking Cities: UK's population 'in biggest decline since Second World War'
Since the pandemic emerged in December 2019, millions of people around the world have moved out of cities. For some, office work has also shifted online, allowing staff to work remotely elsewhere. But many have lost their jobs, as companies have gone bust. Almost 700,000 residents have left London in the past year, according to the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence. One direct result has been a sharp fall in rental prices across the UK capital. Landlords in some parts of London have cut rent by 10%. Vicky Pryce from the Centre for Economics and Business Research has more. #Coronavirus #Cities #UK
February 11, 2021
