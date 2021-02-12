WORLD
2 MIN READ
The United States, Iran and a Geopolitical Stalemate
It's a diplomatic version of Catch-22 being played out in an international scale. The US says Iran must return to the negotiating table - and full compliance - before it lifts sanctions. Tehran says the US needs to lift sanctions before it even thinks about pulling up a chair. America insists Iran concede first. Iran insists the more America procrastinates, the more it stands to lose. Rouhani only has a few months left in office and with a hardliner expected to be elected the next president in June, the future of the deal is uncertain. So what's next? Will Joe Biden be able to convince his domestic audience to make concessions after Iran so boldly contravened parts of the agreement? And can Tehran push an agreement through before those who've long resisted it, take power? Guests: Holly Dagres Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Matthew Brodsky Senior Fellow at the Gold Institute for Strategy John Ghazvinian Author of 'America And Iran A History: 1720 To The Present'
February 12, 2021
