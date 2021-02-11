Saudi Activist Released: Loujain Hathloul was held in custody for over 1,000 days

A prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain Hathloul has been released after more than 1,000 days in prison for what critics have described as politically-motivated charges. The Research Director of Democracy for the Arab World Now Sari Bashi weighs in. #LoujainHathloul #SaudiArabia #womensrightsactivist