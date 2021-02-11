February 11, 2021
Climate refugees are those who migrate due to climate crisis
The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity. Changing weather patterns and increasingly severe natural disasters have knock-on effects, and are causing a new wave of migration around the world. Senior Lecturer at the School of Science and Environment at Manchester Metropolitan University Elias Symeonakis explains. #Climatecrisis #Migration #refugees
