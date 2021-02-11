February 11 is UN Int'l Day of Women, Girls in Science

Celebrated by the UN and other international agencies, February 11 marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science. In part, it aims to encourage young women to pursue education and careers in science, math and technology. This year's theme focuses on how the pandemic has highlighted the critical role of women. We speak to Marian Asantewah Nkansah from Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. #InternationalDayofWomenandGirlsinScience