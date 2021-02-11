BIZTECH
UK and EU at odds over border checks, trade, finance rules | Money Talks
The UK's exit from the EU, is hitting snags once again. The bloc is saying London has still not fulfilled its commitments under the divorce deal. It's denied a request to waive border checks on essential items. Separately, it hasn't ratified the post-divorce trade deal. And says it needs more time to review its implications. So, while lawmakers on both sides continue with their wrangling -- it's the British markets and exporters that are suffering. Mobin Nasir has that story. For more on this, Raj-neesh Narula joins me live from London. He's professor of international business at the University of Reading. #UK #EU #Brexit
February 11, 2021
