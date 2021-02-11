WORLD
'How it killed my son' - the pills to avoid
Global management consultancy McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay nearly $600 million for 'turbo-charging' the sales of highly addictive opioid painkillers. Normalisation and promotion of Purdue Pharma's OxyContin since the late 1990s has long been recognised as the genesis for America's opioid epidemic which has killed more than half a million people. Addictive opioid painkillers are often a gateway to illicit opioids like heroin. We find out the true cost of America's other epidemic with Greg McNeil whose son Sam died of a heroin overdose aged 28, author Beth Macy who has written extensively about the crisis in her book 'Dopesick' and Rand Corporation researcher Rebecca Haffajee who has spent years studying the policies around opioids in the US.
February 11, 2021
