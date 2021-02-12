Concern in Israel over why Biden has yet to phone Netanyahu

Israel’s former UN ambassador has urged US President Biden to call PM Netanyahu, listing all the countries whose leaders have received a call from the Oval Office. #BidenNetanyahu - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9