WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey launches Operation Eren-10 Gabar in east of country
The Turkish Defence Ministry is engaged in operations against the PKK terror group in two provinces in the south-east of the country and in Northern Iraq. More than one thousand soldiers are involved in the missions focusing on Sirnak and Siirt provinces. So far, over 200 locations have been destroyed, and many weapons have been seized. Professor and Security Analyst Murat Aslan weighs in. #OperationEren10Gabar #Turkey #antiterror
Turkey launches Operation Eren-10 Gabar in east of country
February 12, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us