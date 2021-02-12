WORLD
1 MIN READ
Transitional Government in Libya | Is There a Vaccine Bias in the West?
A UN-led Libya forum has elected a new interim government, which is tasked with leading the war-torn country to national elections at the end of the year. Will this new attempt at a political solution succeed in ending a decade of chaos in the country? Plus, many countries in Europe and North America are facing bottlenecks in COVID vaccine supplies. These countries have signed deals with companies like Pfizer and Moderna, but have been reluctant to use the vaccines developed in China and Russia. Does the reluctance stem from a mistrust rooted in political bias? Guests Ahmet Uysal Director of Middle Eastern Studies Center at ORSAM Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University Oksana Pyzik Lecturer at UCL School of Pharmacy
Transitional Government in Libya | Is There a Vaccine Bias in the West?
February 12, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us