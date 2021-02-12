Why Is the West Reluctant to Use Chinese, Russian Vaccines?

The high demand and low supply of COVID-19 vaccines had led to shortages in many Western countries. While Turkey and many countries across the Middle East, South America and Asia have approved the use of both the Russian and Chinese variants, Western countries have been reluctant to use vaccines developed by the two countries? Considering the critical shortages, is this a wise choice? Guests Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University Oksana Pyzik Lecturer at UCL School of Pharmacy