New Interim Government to Lead Libya
A UN-led forum has elected a transitional government for Libya, with former diplomat Mohammed Menfi chosen to lead the Presidency Council. The new government has been tasked with holding national elections in the war-torn country. Libya has been engulfed in conflict and violence for the last decade and political power has been divided with two rival administrations in the east and west. So, will the new transitional government be able to lead a reconciliation process and take the country to parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24? Guests Ahmet Uysal Director of Middle Eastern Studies Center at ORSAM Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute
February 12, 2021
