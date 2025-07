Marine Le Pen needs to be more anti-Muslim according to this minister

Even the head of French far-right National Front, Marine #LePen, can be called ‘soft’ when it comes to tackling Islam in France. So, is anti-Muslim sentiment getting worse in the country? - Also available on TRT World - France discusses 'consent' of 13-year-old girl raped by 20 firemen 👉http://trt.world/fvf2