Crew stranded on oil tanker for almost 4 years off the coast of the UAE

Five sailors have been stranded on an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates for nearly four years. The owners of the MT IBA got into financial difficulty leaving the sailors to fend for themselves and without pay. In January a storm grounded the tanker just yards from the shore. The sailors want their back pay, one of them no longer has a valid passport, and they have no visas to leave the vessel. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #MTIBA