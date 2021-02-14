Donald Trump acquitted on charge of inciting US Capitol riot

The US Senate has voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the deadly riot at Capitol Hill on January 6. The final vote was 57 in favor to convict, but 43 against. House prosecutors needed 67 senators to submit a guilty verdict. Alice Barr looks at Trump's second #impeachment trial.