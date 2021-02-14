Bulgarian far-right extremists gather to honour pro-Nazi general

Far-right nationalists gathered in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, for an annual march to honour General Hristo Lukov. Lukov was the leader of a pro-Nazi organisation leading up to and during the Second World War, until he was killed by resistance fighters in 1943.