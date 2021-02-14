Japan appoints 'minister of loneliness'

Japan has appointed Tetsushi Sakamoto as its first minister of loneliness. He will be tasked with addressing the increased #loneliness and suicide rates that Japan believes are a result of the social isolation of its citizens due to the coronavirus pandemic.