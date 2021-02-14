WHO fact-finding team: China refused to hand over key data

China has refused to give critical data to a World Health Organization team, probing the origins of Covid-19. The team spent four weeks in China, and say Beijing's refusal to provide raw data complicates efforts to understand how the outbreak began. #WHO - Also available on TRT World - Is China Winning the Standoff Against India? 👉http://trt.world/fvfw