February 15, 2021
Indian activist arrested over farmers' protests 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg
Disha Ravi, an Indian climate activist, has been charged with treason and accused of helping edit and distribute a document tweeted by prominent activist Greta Thunberg that promoted the farmers' protests. #FarmersProtest - Also available on TRT World - Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers in India, and this is what happened next 👉http://trt.world/f5xc
