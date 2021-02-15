Indian activist arrested over farmers' protests 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg

Disha Ravi, an Indian climate activist, has been charged with treason and accused of helping edit and distribute a document tweeted by prominent activist Greta Thunberg that promoted the farmers' protests.