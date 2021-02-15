Macron suggests reducing French soldiers in West Africa

French President Macron is considering reducing the number of French soldiers operating in West Africa. Emmanuel Macron says recent successes against armed groups in the Sahel, will allow for a drawdown. But the UN says the region could slide into chaos, with militants still active there. Research officer at the Institute of Security Studies, Office for West Africa, the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin Nadia Adam explains. #EmmanuelMacron #Sahel #troops