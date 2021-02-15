POWERING EUROPE: Denmark's Energy Island

The cold winds of the North Sea could soon be providing warmth and light for millions with the first-ever purpose-built energy island. The new artificial energy island is a Danish project and is part of that country's drive to be carbon neutral by the middle of this century. GUESTS: Jacob Ostergaard Professor at Technical University of Denmark Mercan-Ellen Nielsen Head of Division at Danish Energy Agency Kingsmill Bond Energy Strategist at Carbon Tracker