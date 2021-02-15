BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish lira hits six-month high against the US dollar | Money Talks
Turkey's lira hit a 6-month high against the dollar on Monday. It rallied 1-percent and was valued below 7 lira against the greenback for the first time since early August. It extended three months of gains after JPMorgan raised its expectations for Turkish economic growth to 4.6-percent this year. The currency has rallied more than 20-percent since a new central bank governor and finance minister were appointed in November. Turkey's central bank has since hiked the policy rate twice to 17-percent from 10-and- a-quarter percent. It's expected to keep the rate steady when its monetary policy committee meets on Thursday. For more on this we spoke to economist Taha Arvas who joined us from Istanbul. #TurkishLira #USdollar #Economy
February 15, 2021
