February 15, 2021
US government to invest in goods that promote clean energy | Money Talks
In the wake of COVID-19, "Build Back Better" has become a worldwide political slogan. And now in the US, it's turning into action a few weeks into President Joe Biden's administration. But what does Build Back Better mean, and how will it affect the US economy? Stephanie Sprague explains. #JoeBiden #USgovernment #CleanEnergy
